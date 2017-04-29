Confusion over voting procedure on the eve

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) will be holding a landmark election today, yet it seems candidates and affiliates are unclear about certain aspects of the voting procedure.

Aside from choosing a team of nine candidates, a total of six individual council members will also be voted in by the FAS' 44 affiliates - but it is uncertain how the six will be elected.

Some reports indicate that affiliates will be asked to fill in a list of six candidates. Others say they can write the name of only one candidate.

A spokesman for Team Game Changers, who have four candidates contesting the six spots, said: "We're hearing conflicting things about multiple rounds and elimination. We were told there will be clarifications before voting starts, but for now, it is not very clear."

Likewise, Bernard Tan, candidate for the deputy president's post on the opposing Team LKT, said: "We heard you can only write one name in each round but I think tomorrow the electoral committee will decide."

The FAS ad hoc electoral committee (EC), led by K. Bala Chandran, is tasked with ensuring the election runs smoothly.

The Straits Times asked the EC to explain how the election of individual council members will be conducted but did not receive a reply.

However, in earlier replies about the procedure, Bala Chandran seemed to indicate that the EC will have the final say on any uncertainty that arises. Quizzed on the possible permutations, he had said: "The EC has power under Article 3 and Article 29 of the Code to call for another round of votes."

Article 3 states that "any order or decision of the Electoral Committee shall be final" while Article 29 states that "all matters relating to the running of the elections not covered by this Electoral Code or the FAS Constitution shall be decided upon by the Electoral Committee".

The election of the slate is more straightforward.

A two-thirds majority of total votes cast is required on the first ballot. Should no winner emerge, a simple majority is required in subsequent rounds.

There will also be no appeals once the results are out.

Said Bala Chandran: "As the Code does not provide for an appeal in such situations, then there is no avenue for any appeal."