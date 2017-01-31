Collins spot on as Sutton shock Leeds

LONDON • Jamie Collins went from builder to hero as his penalty secured non-league Sutton a 1-0 win over second-tier high-fliers Leeds United on Sunday and a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time.

Sutton, whose assistant coach Ian Baird ironically captained Leeds to the 1987 FA Cup semi-finals, join Lincoln in the last 16. It is the first time in the competition's history that two non-league clubs have reached the fifth round.

Leeds, who are fourth in the Championship, had made 10 changes to the side who beat Nottingham Forest last week and had captain Liam Cooper sent off for a second bookable offence in the second half.

"It is a great day," Sutton captain Collins said as he and his team-mates were mobbed by fans. "You can see what it means to the fans. To beat Leeds is a fantastic achievement. We saw their team and fancied our chances and luckily we won."

The 32-year-old, who was working on a building site on Friday, said he hoped for a Premier League side in the next round. The South London club had reached the fourth round twice before, including a famous win over then top-tier Coventry in 1989.

Leeds boss Garry Monk has barely put a foot wrong this season in reviving the team's fortunes as they chase promotion but admitted that his much-altered line-up at Gander Green Lane was an error.

Sutton's remarkable exploits followed two other upsets earlier on Sunday, with third-tier Millwall - finalists in 2004 - beating Premier League Watford 1-0 and Championship outfit Fulham trouncing top-flight Hull 4-1.

