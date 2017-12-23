Clasico in Asian tilt

MADRID • At 1pm today (8pm, Singapore time), the world will be watching El Clasico and they could be witnessing more than just the biggest match in club football.

The clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Bernabeu, beamed during prime time in Singapore as LaLiga seeks to grow its Asian fan base, could be historic.

Since the first league Clasico in 1929, Barcelona have never defeated Real in their backyard in three straight league games.

But the unbeaten leaders can change that statistic today, and extend their advantage over their rivals to 14 points, effectively dethroning the Spanish champions, who have a game in hand.

Los Blancos have never won the title from eight or more points behind and Real captain Sergio Ramos told Marca: "We are obliged to win now more than ever due to the situation we find ourselves in, in order to remain in the fight for LaLiga."

The whispers around the Bernabeu suggest that Ernesto Valverde's men will not even form a guard of honour for Madrid, despite their success at the Club World Cup last week in Abu Dhabi. And little to nothing will be given to either side from the first whistle.

"We are not the favourites and in these games, the league table does not matter," he told a pre-match press conference. "Real Madrid are a very strong team and we will have to be alert throughout and be ready for any scenario. It is a massive challenge for us."

His counterpart Zinedine Zidane has overseen Real's worst run of results in the league in nine seasons.

1929 First El Clasico: Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 2 650m Estimated TV audience for April's El Clasico.

It is a scenario few could have foreseen after Real won a LaLiga and Champions League double last term. But he can at least rely on a fully fit Cristiano Ronaldo today following concerns the Portuguese forward hurt his calf against Gremio in the Club World Cup final.

"Cristiano is 100 per cent fit and ready to go," Zidane told a pre-match press conference.

"The players are ready, we are always ready for these type of games.

"Everybody thinks about this fixture and they are obviously significant... It is important in the context of the league, we have more to lose due to the league situation that we are a little bit behind."

The showdown between Spain's two most successful and popular sides usually takes place late in the evening, with LaLiga officials estimating that 650 million people in 180 countries watched the last league encounter in April.

With a new kick-off time favouring an Asian audience, the league hopes to attract more viewers from the world's largest and most populous continent.

"LaLiga is... a global entertainment spectacle, last year 2.6 billion people around the world were following LaLiga and many of those are in Asia," said the league's head of global communications Joris Evers, with estimates attributing 375 million of those viewers to the Asia-Pacific region.

"We are keen to give them the opportunity to watch the Clasico without needing to stay up until the middle of the night or set an alarm to wake up very early."

REUTERS

REAL MADRID V BARCELONA

StarHub Ch213, 8pm