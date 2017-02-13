City on the 'right track' despite bumps: Kompany

LONDON • Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany believes the chase for perfection has worked against his side at times this season but is confident they are on the right track.

The fit-again central defender is hoping to make just his third Premier League start this season against Bournemouth today. But has made plenty of observations from his time out.

"Obviously you want to be top of the league and with the ambitions we have we want to be competing for everything and winning everything, but it has been very 'learnful' and I think we are somehow on a good track," the Belgium international told the club's website.

"It just needs to translate into results. We are looking to play the perfect game at the moment, and on the way to playing the perfect game there are a few times where it is not all going your way.

"I am not a person that will feel overly happy when the results aren't there but I won't feel negative about it because I have seen a lot of work in the background, a lot of players trying to take in a new way of playing football and I think with little tweaks, we are on the right track as a club and as a team."

0

Number of wins Bournemouth have achieved in this calendar year.

Since his return from injury, Kompany has been an unused substitute in City's wins over West Ham and Swansea.

City are fifth in the league with just a point separating Pep Guardiola's team and second-placed Tottenham.

Bournemouth are yet to taste victory in 2017 and were dealt a blow yesterday when goalkeeper Adam Federici was ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery.

Federici, who is second choice behind Artur Boruc and has made five appearances this season, picked up a knee injury in training.

"It's a real blow for us to lose Adam," said Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe. "But knowing his character, he will dig deep."

REUTERS

BOURNEMOUTH V MANCHESTER CITY

Singtel TV Ch103 & StarHub Ch228, Tomorrow, 3.50am