City no threat to Chelsea: Guardiola

LONDON • Pep Guardiola claimed Premier League leaders Chelsea have nothing to fear from Manchester City despite his side's 4-0 demolition of West Ham.

His team delivered a swaggering display at the London Stadium on Wednesday as goals from Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva, Gabriel Jesus and Yaya Toure secured City's biggest league win since October.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was watching from the stands and must have been impressed by City. But the City manager is adamant the 10-point gap between his fifth-placed team and Chelsea is too much to overcome.

Chelsea are also nine points clear of second-placed Tottenham and third-placed Arsenal and Guardiola said the Blues will have to choke badly to surrender their grip on the title.

"He doesn't have to be too worried about what he saw. They are nine points in front. Only Chelsea can lose the Premier League," Guardiola said. "When you see how many games they lost in the last 16 games, normally you can expect they won't lose many more.

"In sport you don't know, but I don't think we can catch them. It's a big mistake when you are 10 points behind to think of Chelsea. We have to qualify for the Champions League first. We have been inconsistent. After we win we have drawn or lost one or two games."

City's dominant performance was achieved without star striker Sergio Aguero and first-choice goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who were left on the bench by Guardiola.

The Spaniard insisted both players are a big part of his plans, but he refused to say whether they will return to the starting line-up against Swansea on Sunday.

"Today I decided this team, I will sleep well. I have 22, 23 guys and everyone deserves to play," he said. "I like to involve as many players as possible with this crazy calendar."

It was City's trio of dazzling young forwards who stole the show. Leroy Sane, 21, Raheem Sterling, 22, and Gabriel Jesus, 19, were all too hot for West Ham to handle and Guardiola expects great things from them in the future.

Jesus, making his first Premier League start, also assisted De Bruyne's goal, and Guardiola is eager to unleash his full potential.

"You never know. It's like a watermelon. You have to open to see if it's good or not. The prospect was good," he said.

"Jesus is a fighter with instinct for the goal. He has dreams about what he wants to do in his future career. He wants to become something in world football, and we're going to try to get it for us."

For West Ham manager Slaven Bilic, it was a case of deja vu as his team were crushed by City again, just weeks after losing 0-5 to them in the FA Cup.

"It's hard to find positive things from this game. It was kind of a copy and paste from the Cup game," said the Croatian.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS