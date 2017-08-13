Chiam's sports foundation raises $150k

Former Member of Parliament for Potong Pasir Chiam See Tong posing for a wefie with his wife Lina, daughter Camilla and rugby referee Nigel Owens at a charity gala dinner last night for the sports foundation that bears the veteran politician's name. A total of 340 guests were at Hotel Fort Canning for the Chiam See Tong Sports Foundation's inaugural charity ball, which raised $150,000. Former national athletes like swimmer Ang Peng Siong and sprinters C. Kunalan and U.K. Shyam were present, while Owens was the keynote speaker. The Chiam See Tong Sports Foundation was launched in March to help disadvantaged children achieve their sporting dreams.