Football: Chelsea and Conte the bluer of the two Blues

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Everton 0 Chelsea 0

LONDON • Another step forward for Everton under Sam Allardyce, another afternoon of torment for Chelsea and Antonio Conte.

Head bowed, hands deep in pockets, the Italian was a picture of frustration after watching his team dominate at Goodison Park but fail to find a way past a supremely well-drilled home defence.

The Blues also wasted a chance to move level on points with second-placed Manchester United as Everton maintained their improvement under Allardyce in a 0-0 Premier League draw yesterday.

It marked a sixth game unbeaten for Everton under the former England boss, but Chelsea's failure to convert possession (66 per cent) into goals will not have pleased their manager.

"We had 26 shots, only eight on target. I think we dominated the game and lots of chances to score. I think it is unfair result. Everton deserve credit but we deserve to win," Conte told Sky Sports after the match.

"We dominated the game and it is a pity to drop two points. It is normal to drop points with a poor performance but not today."

Conte has already conceded his inconsistent team would not be able to defend the Premier League title and this was another vexing afternoon for him.

But it was easy to see the impact Allardyce has made since his arrival at Goodison Park last month, although Everton were not helped by the pre-match loss of in-form Wayne Rooney due to illness.

In the absence of the 10-goal forward, Everton's attacking play was likely to be hindered. Everton had no shots on target - the first time in a Premier League home game since Dec 4, 2011, against Stoke.

Allardyce, however, was pleased with the effort from his players.

"I am delighted with the players' attitude and application to defending to stifle a side like this," he said, as reported by Sky Sports.

"It is a terrific point for us today. We had a bit of fortune but got a well-deserved point.

"We didn't use the ball well enough to get up the pitch enough. We have to work on that playing out from the back and holding the ball up."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN