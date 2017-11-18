Champs Albirex close season with a big bang

Albirex Niigata saved their best for last with an emphatic 7-2 victory over Geylang International last night in their final match of the season, as the Japanese side were presented with the Great Eastern-Hyundai S-League trophy at Jalan Besar Stadium.

Tan Seck Geok, Great Eastern's head of group communications, and Philip Beng, group finance director of Komoco Holdings, presented the medals and the cash prize of $250,000 to Albirex.

The S-League trophy was presented by Football Association of Singapore president Lim Kia Tong.

Lim said: "Albirex Niigata has been exemplary this season, consistently putting up exciting performances on the pitch. My heartiest congratulations to the team for successfully defending their title.

"We are also grateful to Great Eastern and Hyundai for their support of the S-League, and to the fans who joined us tonight. We look forward to yet another entertaining season next year."

Teo Hock Seng, group managing director of Komoco Holdings and an FAS Council member, said: "Indeed, Albirex deserves high praise for winning the S-League title yet again.

"This is the result of a sustained flow of talent coming through the ranks - a sterling professional effort that will motivate others in the league to move ahead likewise."

Warriors FC drew 1-1 with Hougang United in the other match of the night.