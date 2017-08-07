Champions League victory the priority

Raymond Soh, 34, bank technician, chairman of Manchester United Supporters Club Singapore

Q Who will be the key player for your team in the new Premier League season?

A Romelu Lukaku. United have spent big money these past few seasons, but I definitely think Lukaku is right up there when it comes to important players. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic gone, we need someone who can fill his shoes and be the 20-goal-a-season striker.

Q Would you rather Man United win the Champions League or the Premier League?

A I would prefer Man United to win the Champions League because that will take us one step closer to knocking Liverpool off their perch in terms of European Cup/Champions League titles (currently three v five). But of course I wouldn't mind winning the EPL either.

Q The Premier League has reached its 25th season. What were your favourite moments in the last 25 years?

TRANSFERS

IN • Victor Lindelof (Benfica): £31 million (S$55.2 million) • Romelu Lukaku (Everton): £75 m • Nemanja Matic (Chelsea): £40m OUT • Wayne Rooney (Everton): Undisclosed • Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) £9.8 million • Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Released • Josh Harrop: Released • Sam Johnstone (Aston Villa): On loan KEY FIXTURES Sept 17: Everton (home) Oct 14: Liverpool (away) Oct 28: Tottenham (h) Nov 4: Chelsea (a) Dec 2: Arsenal (a) Dec 9: Man City (h) Jan 1: Everton (a) Jan 31: Tottenham (a) Feb 24: Chelsea (h) March 10: Liverpool (h) April 7: Man City (a) April 28: Arsenal (h)

A A few come to mind. Andy Cole's winner against Spurs to seal the first part of the Treble in 1999, Wayne Rooney's bicycle kick against our noisy neighbours in 2011 and Michael Owen's last-minute winner in 2009. I also remember the bitter disappointment after Sergio Aguero's goal against Queens Park Rangers handed Man City the title.

LIVE VIEWING

The Bank Bar + Bistro, 1 Shenton Way, One Shenton, #01-01 (Every match day during the weekends and big weekday games)