Carlos to bring a taste of Selecao tradition to Singapore

Former Real Madrid and Brazil football star Roberto Carlos will be in Singapore later this month.

A post on the Real Madrid Foundation Technification School website said the 43-year-old will make appearances at the Stamford American International School and Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central on Feb 13.

Fandi Ahmad is expected to join Carlos at ITE College Central, where both will talk about how football shaped their lives.

That event is part of ITE's aim of promoting values through sport and will be attended by around 200 students. There will be a photograph and autograph session with Carlos.

His visit is made possible by the Real Madrid Foundation Technical Academy, launched in 2013 in conjunction with ITE College Central. Players from the academy will get to train with the Brazilian.

Known for his powerful shots and lung-bursting runs up and down the left flank, Carlos played for Spanish giants Madrid during the Galacticos era, alongside Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, David Beckham and Brazil team-mate Ronaldo.

Carlos, regarded as one of the game's best left-backs, won three Champions League titles and four La Liga championships among other titles in 11 seasons with Madrid.

He also enjoyed an illustrious career with his national team, playing 128 times for the Selecao and winning the World Cupin 2002.

That year, he finished second to Ronaldo in the Ballon d'Or vote.

He is also famous for his swerving free-kick goal against France in a friendly match in 1997.

With the ball 35m from goal, Carlos hit the ball with the outside of his boot, generating so much swerve that the ball, which seemed to be going out for a goal-kick, bent back in for a goal.

Carlos managed several clubs in Russia and Turkey. His most recent managerial stint was with Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos. He left the club at the end of 2015.

Chua Siang Yee