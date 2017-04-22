CAD questions Zainudin, Lee, Ng and his wife

The police probe into the alleged misuse of funds at Tiong Bahru Football Club and attempts to block club audits has widened.

Former Football Association of Singapore (FAS) president Zainudin Nordin and current general secretary Winston Lee have been questioned by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), in addition to Tiong Bahru chairman Bill Ng and his wife Bonnie Wong, The Straits Times understands.

The probe, which started with raids on three clubs and the FAS offices on Thursday, came after the national sport governing body Sport Singapore (SportSG) made a police report against Tiong Bahru on Wednesday night.

CAD officers raided the clubhouses of Tiong Bahru, Woodlands Wellington and Hougang United, as well as the Jalan Besar Stadium offices of the FAS, on Thursday and carted away documents and computers.

Mr Ng, who is chairman of both Hougang and Tiong Bahru, and a contender for the post of president at the FAS election on April 29, has been engaged in a war of words with Mr Lee over a $500,000 donation, another area of concern cited by SportSG in its police report.

The money came from Tiong Bahru. The clubhouse with 29 jackpot machines took in $36.8 million last year.

It is in the basement of People's Park Centre and, according to documents obtained by The Straits Times, the landlord is a company that lists Mr Ng's wife, Ms Wong, as the majority shareholder.

Other documents show links between Mr Ng and Mr Zainudin outside of football.

