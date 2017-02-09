Caballero says bravo to team-mate

LONDON • Goalkeeper Willy Caballero insists there is no animosity between him and Claudio Bravo after he replaced the Chilean in Manchester City's starting line-up.

After several high-profile fumbles and questions over his handling under pressure, Bravo lost his place to Caballero in recent weeks, having failed to convince in his debut season at the Etihad so far.

"It's not been an easy week for him but his behaviour is fantastic," Caballero, who started his third successive match in Sunday's 2-1 home win over Swansea, told British media. "He supports me and we are working really hard. He has a competitive mind, so he's doing very well.

"Claudio is a fantastic player, a fantastic keeper and we have to respect him because he is probably the 'keeper with more titles in his country in the last two years."

Bravo won a Champions League, two Spanish La Liga titles and two King's Cups, with Barcelona. The 33-year-old also won back-to-back Copa America crowns with Chile.

But after conceding 16 goals from the last 24 shots on target he faced - the worst ratio among all goalkeepers in England's top-flight - he was taken out of the firing line.

Caballero said he was relishing being City's first-choice keeper, having previously played second fiddle to Joe Hart, on loan at Italian Serie A side Torino. The Argentinian said: "I was always waiting for the Cup but now I am ready for every single game. The boss (Pep Guardiola) took a decision and I try to enjoy every single day."

REUTERS