'Buy players you don't have to Google'

LONDON • Defender Danny Rose is desperate to win trophies and has urged Tottenham Hotspur to sign some more big-name players to help him achieve his ambition.

"I am not saying buy 10 players, I'd love to see two or three - and not players you have to Google and say, 'Who's that?' I mean well-known players," he told The Sun newspaper. "As a Tottenham player, I'd love to see more signings. It would lift me seeing a top player come through the door...

"I'm just not buying the idea that we don't need anyone. As a starting XI, we have one of the best in the league, without a shadow of a doubt.

"But after that, I definitely feel we need to bolster the squad."

The England international has been a mainstay at left-back for Spurs since the 2013-14 campaign, although he missed the back end of last season after suffering a knee injury in January.

He might not be ready for the campaign opener at Newcastle United on Sunday but should be back soon and is keen to have a medal to show for his efforts at the end of the season.

"I am reaching my peak and have probably only got one big contract left in me," the 27-year-old said.

"Time is running out and I do want to win trophies. I don't want to play football for 15 years and not have one trophy or one medal."

While the Yorkshire native, a product of the Leeds United academy, is happy at Spurs, he said he wanted to move back north at some stage before his career ends.

He said: "I have been away for over 10 years now and I don't get to see my mum that often.

"I'm not saying I want out, but if something came to me that was concrete, I'd have no qualms about voicing my opinions to anyone at the club."

He is under contract until 2021 but has been repeatedly linked with a move away from the club, with Manchester United and Manchester City both previously credited with an interest.

REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN