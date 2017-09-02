British police charge Rooney for drink-driving

LONDON • Everton forward Wayne Rooney has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, the BBC and Sky Sports reported yesterday.

The BBC said the 31-year-old was stopped by police near his home in Cheshire, north-west England, early yesterday morning.

"The man was arrested shortly after 2am on Friday, after officers stopped a black VW Beetle on Altrincham Road, Wilmslow," Cheshire police said.

The police added that Rooney "has since been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit." He was released on bail yesterday and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on Sept 18.

Rooney was seen posing in a wefie with cricketer Jack McIver in a bar in Alderley Edge earlier on Thursday night.

McIver shared the photo of the pair on Instagram at around 10pm with the caption: "International Break #legend".

A source told Metro that Rooney was spotted dancing on the tables at Bubble Room and singing a rendition of Wonderwall with Burnley player Phil Bardsley's brother.

Another source told Mail Online that Rooney's former Manchester United team-mate Wes Brown was also spotted at the bar.

Rooney announced his retirement from international football last week, having scored 53 goals in 119 appearances for his country.

He made his decision despite England manager Gareth Southgate offering to recall him for the World Cup qualifier against Malta yesterday.

Rooney rejoined boyhood club Everton in the pre-season from Premier League rivals United and has been fairly successful thus far.

He scored in his first two league games of this campaign, with the forward on target last month in a 1-0 win over Stoke City and again in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Everton did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE