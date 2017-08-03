British bureau probes racist abuse of Singapore referee

British anti-discrimination bureau Kick It Out is investigating racist abuse on social media aimed at Singapore referee Sukhbir Singh after last week's International Champions Cup (ICC) Singapore tournament.

The 33-year-old was the subject of racial abuse from netizens on Twitter when he officiated in the ICC clash between English Premier League champions Chelsea and Inter Milan at the National Stadium last Saturday.

Last year's S-League Referee of the Year was involved in two contentious decisions in the match, which ended with the Serie A club winning 2-1. The first was his awarding of a penalty to Inter after striker Stevan Jovetic was brought down by Chelsea full-back Cesar Azpilicueta, and the second was disallowing a late equaliser by Blues forward Michy Batshuayi.

Kick It Out is a third-party reporting bureau based in London, where "incidents of discrimination in English football can be reported to the organisation and then passed to the relevant authorities".

It said in an e-mail reply to The Straits Times yesterday that it "received reports from the public on the racist abuse on social media aimed towards Singaporean referee Sukhbir Singh during Chelsea's friendly against Inter Milan, which took place in Singapore."

The organisation added: "As these incidents have taken place on social media, they have been reported to the social media platform (Twitter in this case) to take action."

The Football Association of Singapore, as well as Sukhbir, did not comment by press time.

Last year, Kick It Out launched a campaign to raise awareness of social media discrimination to coincide with the European Championships. The campaign, titled "Klick It Out", detailed the consequences of football-related discrimination on social media and highlighted the vast number of offensive messages posted online.

The organisation's vision is that football will be a sport where people flourish in a supportive community, and where fairness is openly and transparently practised and enforced for the good of all participants.