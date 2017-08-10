Brighton's EPL adventure to start against cash-rich City

LONDON • Brighton and Hove Albion are eager to make their English Premier League (EPL) debut against Manchester City on Saturday.

And while the newly-promoted club will enjoy the occasion, there will be no party atmosphere at the Amex Stadium, said captain Bruno Saltor Grau.

"They have top players, but it is just 11 v 11 on the pitch and we need them to be uncomfortable," the 36-year-old Spanish right-back told the club's website.

"If they want to get something here, then they have to show their quality. If not, then we're going to be ready to get the three points.

"We know it's going to be a special day because it's the first Premier League game at the Amex, and the first Premier League game for the club. But it's not a party for us and we need to win."

Brighton have been boosted by the arrival of 25-year-old Dutch midfielder Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven on Monday for a club record £10 million (S$17 million).

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom expects to spend big again - if not quite to the extent of City who have splashed out more than £200 million.

They have spent £26 million on new faces so far, including Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan from Valencia.

"It's a challenge for us," Brighton defender Shane Duffy told The Independent. "If they're going to compete for the title, (splurging is) what you've got to do these days... We can try to beat them, what a thrill that will be for us.

"It's what we've got to be confident of doing. They've got to get to know the team, while we have a strong team base together and all know each other's game.

"We've got a couple of new additions as well and we're confident in every game."

