Football: Chelsea say sorry for player's racist remark, injured Pedro to miss Singapore tour

LONDON • Yesterday was not a good day for Chelsea despite the team arriving in Singapore for the International Champions Cup (ICC) in good spirits following their 3-0 friendly win over Arsenal on Saturday.

The Premier League Champions had to issue an apology on their website (www.chelseafc.com) following Brazilian winger Kenedy's racist comments, and also announced that star forward Pedro Rodriguez would be returning to London to have further checks on a head injury suffered on Saturday.

Kenedy posted the offensive messages before the Arsenal match which included a four-letter vulgarity and remarks like "Wake up China idiot" with a photo of a sleeping Chinese security guard.

"We were surprised and disappointed that one day prior to the match, one of our young players, Kenedy, posted messages on his social media account that caused great offence and hurt the feelings of the people of China," read a Chelsea statement.

"Chelsea football club once again solemnly and sincerely apologises. Kenedy's actions were a mistake that he will learn greatly from. He has been strongly reprimanded."

Pedro will not join the Chelsea squad in Singapore for the ICC matches against Bayern Munich tomorrow and Inter Milan on Saturday after a heavy collision with Arsenal 'keeper David Ospina which also left him with a bloody nose.

"Pedro stayed in hospital overnight in Beijing for observation having sustained a concussion and facial injuries against Arsenal," Chelsea said. "He will now return to London for further review."

However, the player assured fans that he was fine by posting an image on Twitter of himself on the hospital bed on Saturday night, with the message: "What a shock! But fortunately everything is ok. Thank you all for your messages."

THE GUARDIAN