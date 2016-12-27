Blues power to 12th straight win, Foxes in bigger trouble

LONDON • Leaders Chelsea continued on their merry run in the Premier League, notching their 12th consecutive win yesterday - a new club record.

The 3-0 victory over Bournemouth came courtesy of goals from Pedro, who managed to dig out a shot into the top corner despite having defenders around him, in the 23rd minute, and Eden Hazard, who scored from the penalty spot in the 49th minute.

Pedro completed the tally in the last minute.

Another victory will leave Antonio Conte's men one win from equalling Arsenal's 2002 record for successive wins in the same campaign, which they extended to 14 the following season.

Maintaining pace with Chelsea were Manchester United, who registered a fourth straight win.

Jose Mourinho's men triumphed 3-1 over Sunderland, thanks to Daley Blind's rare goal in the 39th minute, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's neat placement in the 81st and substitute Henrikh Mkhitaryan's skilful finish four minutes later.

Blind had previously scored in the Premier League in September last year, which was the only other time he has scored at Old Trafford.

Fabio Borini netted for Sunderland in the last minute.

Arsenal, who are nine points off the pace, after their 2-1 loss against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Dec 18, improved on their form slightly as they beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0, with striker Olivier Giroud looping a header past 'keeper Ben Foster in the 86th minute.

Champions Leicester hoped to give their supporters some Christmas cheer when they hosted Everton in a repeat of the fixture that preceded last season's title coronation.

But they lost 0-2, after Everton's Kevin Mirallas and Romelu Lukaku scored.

Top of the table last Christmas, Claudio Ranieri's men are now just three points above the relegation zone after winning just once in nine games.