Blues get the luck of the draw: Mourinho

LONDON • Jose Mourinho has objected to what he sees as a holiday fixture list favourable to Chelsea, affording the leaders more recovery time than their rivals at the top of the English Premier League.

Antonio Conte's Chelsea, who hold a six-point lead at the top of the table, play their three holiday games over a period of 10 days thanks to television requirements.

It is a schedule that is extremely kind in comparison to those of Arsenal and Mourinho's Manchester United, who play three times in nine and eight days respectively, and Liverpool, who play three games over seven days.

United host Sunderland tomorrow, Middlesbrough on Saturday and travel to West Ham on Jan 2.

Chelsea host Bournemouth and Stoke on the first two corresponding days but then wait until Jan 4 for the short trip to Tottenham.

At least Mourinho has seen his injury problems ease before a holiday period that starts with the Boxing Day visit of Sunderland, as David Moyes returns to Old Trafford.

Left-back Luke Shaw remains injured but, after weeks of niggling injuries affecting his squad, Mourinho now has Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Daley Blind competing for his central defensive positions.



Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho (kneeling) and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger during the 1-1 Premier League draw at Old Trafford last month. Often at loggerheads, the two are surprisingly in agreement over the lopsided holiday fixture list. PHOTO: REUTERS



Not that the news was enough to improve Mourinho's mood over the Premier League's apparent favouritism for Chelsea.

"The busy period is for some clubs, not for everyone," he said. "If you analyse the fixtures there is no congestion for them. It looks like the fixtures are chosen to give rest for some and to create problems to others.

"But we are used to it because we are in the Europa League and the Europa League is a competition that creates more difficulties - we know that, Southampton know that, Tottenham will know that later. For us it's more of the same."

Mourinho is worried that his side have less recovery time in the heavily congested festive programme.

He found an unlikely ally in Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who said: "It's a bit surprising because I don't completely understand the organisation of the fixtures.

"This week we have eight days without a game. After that, some teams play on the 26th and the 1st, so they have a complete week's break over Christmas, which is unusual.

"Then suddenly you play on the 1st and then the 3rd, just 48 hours later."I don't know if it's the TV companies or the Premier League who have decided that, but it's completely unusual."

Mourinho, however, was happy that he has an almost full-strength squad to choose from during the hectic festive period.

"It's good for us to have everyone available but Luke Shaw, and he's not far away. Central-defender position we have now all of them, Smalling is back, Bailly is back, Blind is fine, Rojo fine," he said.

DAYS TO PLAY 3 EPL MATCHES

10

CHELSEA 9

ARSENAL 8

MAN CITY, MAN UNITED, TOTTENHAM 7

LIVERPOOL

"We were in a difficult position a couple of months ago there but now we are safe. We know Bailly is going to the Africa Cup (of Nations) in January. For the next three matches we know what we have."

One player who will be at Old Trafford over the Christmas fixtures, but possibly not for long thereafter, is the French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, the subject of a £13 million (S$23.1 million) bid from West Bromwich Albion.

Schneiderlin, who arrived in a deal that could have been worth £27 million 18 months ago, has requested a move and Mourinho has told him he can go.

"My answer is simple: if he's playing regularly with me, I have the right to say no way," Mourinho said. "If he's not playing regularly, I have no right to say to a player 'you're going nowhere'."

THE TIMES, LONDON, THE GUARDIAN

MAN UNITED V SUNDERLAND

Singtel TV Ch103 & StarHub Ch228, tomorrow, 10.55pm