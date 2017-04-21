Blues and Spurs quartet feted

LONDON • Table-topping Chelsea and their title rivals Tottenham Hotspur both have four players in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Chelsea midfielders N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard, both nominated for the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year award, are included alongside Blues central defenders Gary Cahill and David Luiz.

Spurs, who trail Chelsea by four points in the title race, are represented by midfielder Dele Alli and striker Harry Kane, as well as full-backs Danny Rose and Kyle Walker.

Manchester United's David de Gea gets the nod in goal, while Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, the division's top scorer with 24 goals, complete the line-up.

PFA PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE YEAR 2017

GOALKEEPER David de Gea (Manchester United) DEFENDERS Kyle Walker (Tottenham) David Luiz (Chelsea) Gary Cahill (Chelsea) Danny Rose (Tottenham) MIDFIELDERS Dele Alli (Tottenham) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) FORWARDS Harry Kane (Tottenham) Romelu Lukaku (Everton)

While Kane and Lukaku are also on the shortlist for Player of the Year, the other two nominees, United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal, miss out.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE