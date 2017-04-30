Black Cats' 23rd loss sends them to C'ship

LONDON • Sunderland have been relegated from the Premier League after a 1-0 defeat at home by Bournemouth yesterday left the club 13 points adrift of safety with four games to play.

Joshua King scored the only goal of the game in the 88th-minute, a strike that, coupled with Hull's 0-0 draw at Southampton, condemned David Moyes' side to a 23rd league defeat of the campaign and life in the Championship next season.

Southampton had a chance to give Sunderland a stay of execution, but Dusan Tadic's stoppage-time penalty was saved by Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.

At the end Moyes, who has indicated he could resign, stood alone, staring blankly into space as the chants of "We want Moyes out" from a previously very quiet crowd gathered momentum.

The Black Cats have registered just five league wins all season and have tasted victory just once since Christmas.

Relegation brings an end to a decade in the Premier League for the club, who were promoted from the Championship in 2006-07.

At The Hawthorns, Leicester City could finally breathe more easily as any lingering relegation fears were put to bed when Jamie Vardy continued his resurgence under Craig Shakespeare to score the only goal of a game that rarely came to life.

It was Vardy's 15th of the season in all competitions and his eighth in 12 matches under Shakespeare - a run of form that has been central to propelling Leicester from the lower reaches of the table to 11th place.

This was only Leicester's second away victory in the league this season and takes them to the 40-point barrier with four fixtures remaining.

As for West Bromwich Albion, an excellent season has badly unravelled and this must have felt like groundhog day for Tony Pulis, their manager.

This was a fourth straight defeat and a fifth successive league game without scoring, a club record, and it is hard to avoid the impression that their players signed off for the season when they beat Arsenal 3-1 six weeks ago.

West Ham and Stoke City played out a 0-0 draw.

