Bill Ng back on campaign trail for FAS election

Mr Bill Ng, chairman of Hougang United and Tiong Bahru FC, was spotted back on the campaign trail last night when he met representatives of some of the clubs that will vote in tomorrow's Football Association of Singapore (FAS) election.

He had been out of the media spotlight since police raided Hougang's and Tiong Bahru's clubhouses last Thursday.

The presidential candidate for the Game Changers, one of the two teams contesting tomorrow's election, held the meeting at a restaurant in Bussorah Street.

Mr Ng, a 57-year-old corporate rescue specialist, is out on police bail. Also out on bail are his wife Bonnie Wong, former FAS president and former MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC Zainudin Nordin, and current FAS general secretary Winston Lee.

Last Thursday, Commercial Affairs Department officers raided the FAS offices in Jalan Besar and three clubhouses, following a police report lodged by national sports agency Sport Singapore over suspected misuse of club funds at Tiong Bahru and an attempt to obstruct an audit into S-League sit-out clubs.

The FAS' 44 voting affiliates will gather at the Sports Hub tomorrow to elect a new group of leaders for the first time in its history.

Mr Ng's opponents in the election are Team LKT, led by lawyer and former FAS vice-president Lim Kia Tong.

