Biggest collapses in EPL title race

POINTS LEAD IN JANUARY

12

NEWCASTLE UNITED (1995-96)

Led Manchester United by 12 points in January in a bid to win their first top-flight title since 1927 but ended losing out to United by four.

LEAD IN MARCH

11

MANCHESTER UNITED (1997-98)

Arsenal trailed United by 11 points at the beginning of March but Arsene Wenger's first full season in charge of the Gunners ended with him winning the title over United by one point.

LEAD IN APRIL

8

MANCHESTER UNITED (2011-12)

A season that was headlined by the two Manchester clubs United and City. United led by eight points in April, only to falter with City notching five straight wins to be crowned champions on goal difference.

LEAD IN MARCH

8

ARSENAL (2002-03)

Wenger's side were eight points clear at the top of the table in March but United won nine of their last 10 matches to win the championship by five points.

LEAD IN JANUARY

8

LIVERPOOL (2008-09)

The Reds were eight points clear in January but saw their lead capitulate and were seven points behind eventual champions United by March. Alex Ferguson's Red Devils won the title by four points.