Big Sam set for Palace rescue job

LONDON • Sam Allardyce is poised to formalise his return to football at Crystal Palace by today after his ill-fated 67-day stint as England manager, as the struggling Premier League club seek to make a swift appointment following the sacking of Alan Pardew.

Pardew was dismissed on Thursday after almost two years in charge of the team, having lost eight of their past 10 league games, and 22 over the calendar year, to slump to within a point of the relegation zone.

Allardyce was sacked in September after he was filmed discussing Football Association rules on third-party ownership of players by undercover reporters.

The 62-year-old's representative held talks with Palace's chairman, Steve Parish, on Thursday evening.

It is understood an agreement has been reached in principle on a contract set to run to 2019, with a break clause inserted after 18 months.

Although Pardew had anticipated overseeing Palace's game at Watford on Boxing Day, the hierarchy appear to have sacked him out of fear that they might miss out on Allardyce, who had fielded tentative interest from clubs in China and agents claiming to work on behalf of Swansea City over the past few weeks.

"I think (I will return) probably in the new year, if not before, depending on who approaches me," Allardyce told beIN Sports last week.

"I don't think I can leave it where it ended."

The possibility of losing out on a manager who has never been relegated from the top flight appears to have appealed to Palace.

The American major shareholders, David Blitzer and Josh Harris, who each purchased an 18 per cent stake in the club a year ago, had grown increasingly alarmed at the team's slump in form, which was threatening their considerable investment, and had been made aware of Allardyce's credentials some time ago.

Indeed, it is understood they had been sent a dossier offering detailed analysis of the club's squad, with assessments of each player, towards the end of last month, while Palace were embroiled in a six-match losing streak that culminated in a calamitous 5-4 defeat by Swansea on Nov 26.

Allardyce had questioned the team's fitness and also indicated what he feels would need to be done in the January transfer window, when Palace hope to sign the Leeds left-back Charlie Taylor, to spark a revival.

He would seek to bring in his own backroom staff, including Sammy Lee as an assistant and new fitness coaches and analysts, and the American co-owners were increasingly swayed.

Pardew was summoned to a meeting at Palace's office in Soho on Thursday morning and informed his time was up.

"Relegation is so costly and I feel, with no blame attached, we got ourselves in a rut and need a change," Parish told the BBC. "We hope a change will change things."

There had been support within the Palace hierarchy for Chris Coleman. Roy Hodgson and Roberto Mancini had also been mentioned.

Yet, Allardyce's track record appears to have been key, particularly his achievements in steering Bolton Wanderers and, more recently, West Ham United and Sunderland to Premier League survival.

