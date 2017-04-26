Beyond Borders by Aleksandar Duric with Glenn Wray

This mesmerising autobiography of local football icon Aleksandar Duric reveals how he overcame myriad struggles to carve out a distinguished sporting career, with highlights such as representing his birth country Bosnia and Herzegovina in canoeing at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona (while the fires of the Bosnian War raged in his homeland), winning eight S-League championship titles, three Singapore cups, and scoring 24 goals in 53 appearances for the Singapore national football team.



His impressive athletic triumphs aside, discover why and how he came to make Singapore his home.

Authors: Aleksandar Duric with Glenn Wray​

Marshall Cavendish International, 2016

For more information on the book, click here.