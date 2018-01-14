'Be brave for City wave'

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp has challenged his men to be brave as Liverpool look to end Manchester City's unbeaten run in the Premier League today.

City's visit to Anfield represents Liverpool's first game since the £142 million (S$257.8 million) departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona and it offers the Reds a chance to show they can cope without the playmaker.

"It's interesting to play against City. They play really good and if you don't respect that, you have a problem," said Klopp.

"But if you are not brave in your game, you will also have a problem. You need to show up.

"In a game like this you need to show you can cause them more problems than other teams and make their life difficult."

Klopp no longer has a "Fab Four" but his three remaining big hitters - Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane - will ensure the Reds can threaten to derail the leaders. Still, the Liverpool manager, who boasts five victories against City boss Pep Guardiola - more than any other manager, knows it will not be easy to open up City's defence.

"The biggest strength of Manchester City is their tactical discipline. What they do, they do fantastic," added the German. "The only problem is they have world-class players in each of those positions."

HOW LIVERPOOL CAN INFLICT FIRST DEFEAT ON CITY

1) ATTACK THE LEFT-BACK Despite Benjamin Mendy’s long-term absence, few teams

have attacked City’s weakest link – left-back. Liverpool,

and in particular Mohamed Salah, have to do it, especially if

central midfielder Fabian Delph returns from a muscle

injury to take up that position in his makeshift role.

2) WIN MIDFIELD BATTLES Liverpool have won the ball in the centre more than any

other team and they need to stop City from passing their

way through midfield – by matching City’s high-intensity

and press high, forcing them to play long balls.

3) USE PACE City have been forced into errors by speedsters like Crystal

Palace’s Wilfried Zaha and Manchester United’s Marcus

Rashford. While City centre-back Nicolas Otamendi has

improved, the Reds have three pacey forwards in Salah,

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, who can be a threat in

attacking transition plays and expose his lack of pace.

That is one reason why Guardiola's side have turned the title race into a lengthy coronation party, powering 15 points clear of second-placed Manchester United and 18 ahead of fourth-placed Liverpool.

If unbeaten City can leave Anfield unscathed, they will have only 15 more matches in which to avoid defeat as they aim to emulate the achievements of Arsenal in 2003-04 and Preston in 1888-89, who both went an entire top-flight season without losing.

City, still in the hunt for four trophies this term, could also become the first team to win a top-flight match at Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United in the same season since Wimbledon in 1986-87.

But to do that City must end their wretched run at Anfield, where they are without a win since 2003, a run of 16 matches in all competitions.

Liverpool are also unbeaten at home this season, where they have conceded just four goals - the fewest in the top flight. And they are enjoying their best run under Klopp. Since losing to Tottenham on Oct 22, Liverpool are unbeaten in 17 matches in all competitions and 13 in the league.

Asked about City's Anfield curse, Guardiola said: "I don't believe in these kind of things, but of course the last time City won was 15 years ago, so it means it is difficult and complicated to play there. But records are always there to be broken."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LIVERPOOL V MAN CITY

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11.55pm