Bayern trip is litmus test for rampant PSG

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery urged his team to stay focused on completing an impressive Champions League group campaign after an "extraordinary" Neymar led a record-breaking win over Celtic on Wednesday.

PSG came from behind to slaughter the Scottish champions 7-1 at a Parc des Princes in awe of the Brazilian, who scored twice after Moussa Dembele had put Celtic ahead.

Edinson Cavani also netted a brace, while Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti and Dani Alves got the French club's other goals to take them to a group-stage record goal tally of 24 with one match to play.

The Group B win - their fifth in five matches - was also PSG's biggest in the competition, trumping the previous best performance, a 7-2 win against Rosenborg in October 2000.

Qualification for the last 16 was already assured beforehand, and Bayern Munich's 2-1 win at Anderlecht means the German side could yet snatch top spot from PSG with the sides meeting next month.

But, to do that, Bayern would need to win at the Allianz Arena by a bigger margin than their 3-0 defeat in Paris in September.

"The objective is to be first in the group and we are not there yet. We still have to play against Bayern and we have the advantage of the 3-0, but it will be a great match and a very difficult one," said Emery.

"Bayern are capable of it. It will be a good test. They are among the sides who could win the Champions League.

"Neymar was extraordinary. When he is in form physically and his mentality is right, he can play," added Emery.

