Bayern fume at awful officials

MADRID • Arturo Vidal has hit out at the match officials in Bayern Munich's controversial 4-2 Champions League quarter-final second leg defeat by Real Madrid and suggested the German champions suffered a "robbery" at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

With the tie locked at 3-3 on aggregate, the Chile international midfielder was sent off five minutes from the end of normal time after being shown two yellow cards by the Hungarian referee Viktor Kassai, with the second for a sliding tackle on Marco Asensio particularly harsh as he appeared to have won the ball.

Real went on to score three times in extra time to progress to the last four with a 6-3 aggregate win.

Their star forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to become the first man to score 100 Champions League goals, but the Portuguese's second and third goals were offside.

Vidal made no secret of his anger after the match.

ARTURO VIDAL, Bayern Munich midfielder, venting his frustration at how the match officials got key decisions wrong during their quarter-final second leg defeat to Real Madrid.

REF'S HOWLERS BY THE MINUTE

84th Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal is awarded a second yellow card for a foul on Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio, despite clearly winning the ball. 101st Real Madrid's Casemiro avoids a second yellow card, despite appearing to dive in the box. 104th Cristiano Ronaldo levels for Real on the night but is two metres offside when he receives Sergio Ramos' pass. 110th Ronaldo completes his hat-trick despite clearly standing in an offside position while receiving Marcelo's pass.

"When Madrid got scared, the referee began his show," said Vidal. "This robbery can't happen in the Champions League. We felt it a lot and you start to wonder a bit.

"We wanted to go through and there's a lot of anger in that a match of such intensity is decided by the referee.

"He made a lot of mistakes and knocked us out of the Champions League.

"When (referees) embarrass you like that, it's really hard to take. It makes you very angry."

According to El Chiringuito TV, Vidal and team-mates Robert Lewandowski and Thiago Alcantara stormed into the referee's dressing room after the match to make their feelings clear.

Afterwards, Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti called for the introduction of video assistant referees and suggested that his Real counterpart, Zinedine Zidane, had agreed his side had been harshly treated.

"I think we deserved more," fumed Ancelotti. "There are decisions that have penalised us a lot. The (red) card for Arturo wasn't a card and then the two goals from Cristiano are offside so clearly we are not happy.

"In a quarter-final, you have to put a better referee, or it is the moment to introduce video refereeing, which is what Uefa are trying, because there are too many errors."

Bayern have now been eliminated in four straight seasons by Spanish sides.

But they threatened to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit as Lewandowski's penalty and Sergio Ramos' own goal either side of Ronaldo's first strike took the game to extra time.

However, Bayern's numerical disadvantage told after Vidal was sent off and Ronaldo made the most of an assistant referee's leniency to complete his hat-trick.

Asensio, 21, rounded off the scoring with a sensational solo effort.

Zidane denied he had said anything to Ancelotti about the referee's performance but acknowledged his side had struggled to get past Bayern.

He also felt Bayern's goals came about in controversial fashion as Casemiro was harshly penalised when Arjen Robben tumbled inside the Real box, while Lewandowski was offside in the build-up to Ramos' own goal.

"The referee has a very hard job," said Zidane. "They have told me their second goal was also offside. It goes both ways, that is football."

He added: "We suffered. We played against the best team (we've faced) by far. We had many chances in the first half but then we lacked tranquillity.

"The ref? I talked to Ancelotti and that's it, I never go into referees. Anything can happen. We talked about other things."

THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE