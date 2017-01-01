Barkley goal can gee him up for season: Koeman

LONDON • Everton boss Ronald Koeman has urged Ross Barkley to use his late equaliser in the Toffees' 2-2 draw with Hull in the Premier League on Friday night as a catalyst for the rest of the season.

Under the watchful eye of England manager Gareth Southgate, Barkley headed home Leighton Baines' cross with six minutes left.

The 23-year-old's Everton future has been questioned after Koeman left him out of the starting XI on a few occasions. The midfielder, who is also seeking to regain his place in the England squad, was also an unused substitute in games against Manchester United and Manchester City.

"I hope that goal really gives Ross a boost," said Koeman. "He was that player tonight what we expect in his position.

"We spoke about being more dangerous in front of the goal and to have better offensive movements and he was really important in the final part of attacking and scored an important goal for 2-2 in the second half.

"He was dangerous and was that player we need to have that better support for our strikers."

Hull skipper Michael Dawson and then Robert Snodgrass had given Hull the lead on two occasions.

An own goal by Hull goalkeeper David Marshall at the end of the first half gave Everton their first equaliser.

The point sees Hull, winless in their last eight games, climb off the bottom and go a point ahead of managerless Swansea, who were set to host Bournemouth yesterday.

