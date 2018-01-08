Barca's coup-tinho

BARCELONA • Barcelona's capture of Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool is a major statement in their aim to remain a global football superpower after being bruised by the departure of Neymar.

The LaLiga leaders will pay £142 million (S$255.7 million) for Coutinho - £106 million up front and £36 million in variables, making him the third most expensive transfer after Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, both at Paris Saint-Germain, and ahead of new team-mate Ousmane Dembele.

Coutinho's pace and ability to pick out key passes on the break will give an extra edge to a Barca side which have proved highly functional under Ernesto Valverde but have missed the sparkle of their former Brazilian forward, and have been over-reliant on Lionel Messi.

Coutinho, 25, will pick up the baton of rejuvenating Valverde's ageing squad, with serial winners Gerard Pique, 30, Andres Iniesta, 33, Sergio Busquets, 29, and Messi, 30, all approaching the latter stages of their careers.

In particular, Coutinho - who will now have a buyout clause of €400 million (S$638.3 million) - is expected to be Iniesta's long-term replacement.

"Barcelona need that type of quality in midfield. Coutinho is not Iniesta yet, in fact they see him as more of a forward at the moment, but he can develop the skills needed," Spanish football expert Guillem Balague wrote in his column for Sky Sports.

Since Philippe Coutinho's Liverpool debut in February 2013, he has been involved in 97 goals in all competitions - 54 goals and 43 assists. No other Liverpool player has been as influential in that period.

"At the beginning Coutinho won't have many defensive obligations without the ball but he'll have to learn those because they see him, in the medium term, as a midfielder."

A Coutinho ineligible for the rest of this season's Champions League - for which he is cup-tied - but able to play in LaLiga allows Valverde to give Iniesta more recovery time between matches.

Given Coutinho's inability to play in European matches, Barcelona's urgency to complete the deal stands in stark contrast to the impasse of last summer, when Liverpool turned down three offers from the Catalan giants, the last of them worth £118 million.

Barcelona pushed quickly and hard for several strategic reasons.

Aside from bringing an end to the Neymar saga, the club wanted to avoid a summer auction against other heavyweight clubs, especially if Coutinho enhances his reputation at the World Cup.

There is an awareness, too, that Real Madrid, the mirror by which Barcelona measure success and status, have been through three relatively quiet summers in the market and have earmarked large funds for recruitment in June.

When Barcelona watched Liverpool fall away from contention to win the Premier League and splurge a club-record £75 million on defender Virgil van Dijk, they felt confident an offer that would shatter the record any English club has received would be received more favourably than in August.

And on Saturday, Liverpool finally relented on their stance that he is not for sale.

"I can tell the Liverpool supporters that we, as a club, have done everything within our means to convince Philippe that remaining part of LFC was as attractive as moving to Spain," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. "But he is 100 per cent certain his future - and that of his family - belongs at Barcelona.

"It is his dream and I am now convinced there is nothing left at our disposal to change his mind."

Barca enjoyed a six-point lead at the top of the LaLiga standings ahead of their clash against Levante yesterday.

Coutinho should make them even more formidable in attack and ensure they stay on track for a 25th title. He hit 20 goals in his last 41 league games for Liverpool so he should take some of the responsibility for scoring from Messi, while his expertise in long-range strikes could also could prove useful when teams sit back against Barca.

These are qualities Liverpool will attempt to replace although not necessarily by this month. Reports that they will spend £49 million of their windfall on Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez has been denied by sources close to the Anfield club.

British media reports have also suggested that Liverpool's main target to replace Coutinho is Monaco forward Thomas Lemar, who Arsenal tried to sign before the season. But Sky Sports reported that Liverpool will not bid for the France international this month.

