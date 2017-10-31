Barca and fellow Euro giants look set to march on

PARIS • Barcelona could secure a last-16 place today with a fourth straight Group D win at Olympiakos, unless Sporting Lisbon beat Juventus.

Ernesto Valverde's men are on a 14-match unbeaten run in all competitions since losing both legs of the Spanish Super Cup to Real Madrid.

The five-time European champions are flying high in Spain, having dropped only two points in their first 10 outings. Talisman Lionel Messi is LaLiga's top scorer this term with 12 goals and has also netted three times from three Champions League outings.

The first meeting two weeks ago saw Barcelona ease to a 3-1 win with only 10 men. Bottom side Olympiakos will be out if they lose and Sporting fail to beat Juventus.

In Lisbon, Sporting and Juventus look set to be in a straight fight for second, with the match crucial after the Italians' 2-1 home win.

Jorge Jesus' team are looking to draw level on points with their opponents, although last season's runners-up would all but move into the knockout rounds with victory.

In Group C, Paris Saint-Germain have netted 12 goals and conceded none in their first three games and will be expected to again sweep aside Anderlecht at home.

Edinson Cavani struck twice more in Friday's 3-0 victory over Nice, giving the Uruguayan 15 goals in 14 matches this term, as PSG stayed four points clear in France.

Neymar is also set to return after serving a domestic one-match ban following his red card against Marseille.

Anderlecht have yet to score a goal or point this term, with their last away win in the Champions League proper coming in December 2005.

In Glasgow, Celtic prepared for the visit of Bayern Munich by matching their century-old British record - stretching their domestic unbeaten streak to 62 matches with Saturday's 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock. But Brendan Rodgers' team face a stiff test to keep their European adventure alive.

A resurgent Bayern eased to a 3-0 win over the Scottish champions a fortnight ago, and a repeat success would all but end Celtic's chances of reaching the knockout rounds.

But they have to do it without Robert Lewandowski, who limped out of Saturday's 2-0 win over RB Leipzig.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

OLYMPIAKOS V BARCELONA

StarHub Ch203, tomorrow, 3.40am