Arsenal ready for United visit after rout

LONDON • Arsene Wenger saw his side thrash Huddersfield Town 5-0 on Wednesday to ensure perfect preparation for the visit of Manchester United.

Arsenal's French manager took no chances by selecting his strongest side, with Mesut Ozil inspiring the Gunners by scoring one goal and providing two assists in the space of four minutes.

But club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette will miss the United clash tomorrow after the striker suffered a groin injury.

He scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season to give his side an early lead but was replaced at half-time by his fellow Frenchman Oliver Giroud, who netted a brace.

"He's definitely out for this weekend," said Wenger. "He could be out for a while."

Against United, Arsenal will be looking to make it eight wins from as many Premier League home games this season.

Wenger is not expecting United manager Jose Mourinho to set his team up defensively, despite his reputation for "parking the bus" in big matches.

United travel to the Emirates Stadium sitting second in the Premier League but the Portuguese has yet to win an away game against a fellow "big six" side since taking charge at Old Trafford.

Seven games at Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham yielded just three points and one goal. That run includes a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal last season, as Wenger recorded his first competitive victory over Mourinho at the 16th attempt.

" They will attack as well. They will not only defend," said the Arsenal manager. "Man United is doing well at the moment, we are doing well at the moment, so it looks to be a promising game."

THE TIMES, LONDON, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE