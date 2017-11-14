Arrival of his fourth child is a 2017 hat-trick for Ronaldo

MADRID • Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Sunday that he had become a father for the fourth time after girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a girl, Alana Martina.

"Alana Martina has just been born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great. We are all very happy," the footballer wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of himself, Rodriguez, 23, his son Cristiano Jr and the new arrival whose face was not shown.

At the end of last month, the Portuguese revealed in a video on social media the name of the child as well as the proposed due date of the baby, initially fixed at Nov 21.

He was on hand for the birth at Madrid's Hospital Quiron Universal after being rested by Portugal coach Fernando Santos for friendly matches against Saudi Arabia and the United States during the ongoing international break.

This is believed to be his first child not born to a surrogate, even though the identity of seven-year-old Cristiano Jr's mother has never been revealed.

Ronaldo told chat show host Jonathan Ross in 2015: "People speculate I was with this girl or another, or there was a surrogate mother. I have never told anyone and never will.

"When Cristiano is going to grow up, I am always going to say the truth to him because he deserves it, because he is my son. But I am not going to say because people want me to say."

He is also the father of twins, Eva and Mateo, born to an American surrogate mother in June.

In an interview with Portuguese magazine Hola last week, the 32-year-old opened up about the joys of fatherhood.

"Being a father is a unique and personal journey, something that has changed me completely," he said. "It's taught me things about love that I never knew existed.

"It has softened me and given me a different perspective on what is really important in my life.

"I can't wait to be a dad again. Being a father and seeing my family grow is without doubt the greatest privilege I've had."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE