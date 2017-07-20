Arnautovic to join Hart at West Ham

LONDON • England goalkeeper Joe Hart has joined West Ham from Manchester City on a season-long loan, with the London club also set to sign Stoke forward Marko Arnautovic for £24 million (S$42.8 million).

West Ham had two earlier bids rejected for Arnautovic, who signed a four-year deal last summer, but Stoke accepted that there was little to gain from trying to keep a player who is so determined to leave.

From Stoke's point of view, Arnautovic is making a sideways move by joining West Ham and there is also frustration that the 28-year-old has pushed for a transfer so soon after being rewarded with a lucrative contract.

The Midlands club will now look to recruit another winger, although they also hope that Ramadan Sobhi, who caught the eye last season with some exciting performances, can seize his chance.

Hart, meanwhile, spent last season on loan at Serie A side Torino after losing his starting place at City and manager Pep Guardiola signed goalkeeper Ederson for £34.7 million from Portuguese side Benfica.

The deal will cost West Ham around £4.5 million in total, with the goalkeeper set to earn £2.5 million in annual salary. The Hammers will also pay City a loan fee of £2 million.

"It's important for me to play football and to get the opportunity to come here and play is absolutely awesome," Hart told West Ham TV. "To be playing in the Premier League for a big club like West Ham, I'm really looking forward to the season."

His contract with City expires in 2019. West Ham are due to play City in a pre-season friendly in Reykjavik, Iceland on Aug 4.

THE GUARDIAN