Argentina play down Aguero's fainting ordeal

MOSCOW • Manchester City received a scare when star striker Sergio Aguero collapsed in the dressing room at half-time of Argentina's 2-4 loss to Nigeria in a friendly in Krasnodar, Russia, on Tuesday.

The Argentinian Football Association (AFA) said in a statement that Aguero, who scored in the first half, was taken away to a local hospital for routine examinations but confirmed: "The player is well".

"Aguero suffered lypothymia (fainting without loss of consciousness), which is why he was transferred to hospital for routine tests as a precaution," the AFA added.

City said the 29-year-old had been cleared by doctors to return to England as planned.

"Sergio never lost consciousness, and was taken to hospital for precautionary medical checks," the club said on their official website (www.mancity.com).

Aguero, who scored the winner in Argentina's 1-0 victory over Russia on Saturday, netted his team's second goal against Nigeria in the 36th minute before he was replaced at the break.

"He felt bad twice, and with the medical history he has, since he was operated on when he was 15, we wanted to be sure it was nothing," said Argentina team doctor Donato Villani, referencing a previous heart problem.

"We took him to hospital to make sure everything was normal, we prefer to wait to be sure."

Aguero, City's record scorer with 179 goals, had another scare less than two months ago when he suffered a broken rib in a car accident in Amsterdam.

City travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester on Saturday.

"Sergio will be assessed by the club's medical team ahead of this weekend's Premier League trip to Leicester City," the Premier League leaders City added in their statement.

