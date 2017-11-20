Another bloody nose for real

MADRID • All is not well at Real Madrid.

On Friday, coach Zinedine Zidane had to play down a rift between his captain Sergio Ramos and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that the two players had resolved their differences.

Things got worse on Saturday as Real were held to a goalless LaLiga draw at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano in the local derby to lose further ground in the title race.

The draw - the first 0-0 league stalemate between the capital clubs in 12 years - means both Real and Atletico are now 10 points behind Barcelona who defeated Leganes 3-0 earlier in the day.

But Zidane has no intention of throwing in the towel.

The Frenchman told a press conference in quotes reported by AS: "It's not insurmountable. I'm sure Barca are going to drop points. We have to continue doing our work and that's all.

"When you see that it's 10 points, it's a lot of points, but it's going to change. I'm sure we will cut the gap.

"Barca are not going to pick up points all the time and we have to be up there."

Both Madrid sides suffered a familiar lack of cutting edge in front of goal this season, but it was Atletico who passed up the best chance when Angel Correa fired wide after just three minutes.

Ronaldo's profligacy - he has scored only one league goal in eight games this season - has been blamed for Real's slump in form this season and the Portuguese was once again wayward with his side's best chance as his tame effort from Luka Modric's pass dribbled wide.

"The only thing we lacked was a goal. I can't criticise the players for anything tonight because we deserved more," said Zidane. "We need to be patient because we are on the right track."

Madrid were dealt a further blow as captain Ramos had to be replaced at half-time with a suspected broken nose.

"It is a fracture. He has a cut and I think it is broken," added Zidane.

"We still don't know how long he will be out."

Like Ronaldo, Atletico star Antoine Griezmann put in another lacklustre display and was jeered off when he was substituted 15 minutes from time.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone insisted that he will defend his off-colour star forward "to the death", as long as he is an Atletico player.

The 26-year-old turned his back on interest from Manchester United to sign a new contract after Atletico lost an appeal against a transfer ban in June.

However, the France international, who has been Atletico's top scorer for the past three seasons, has netted just three times so far this campaign and not once in his last eight games at club level.

Despite his poor form, Griezmann has continued to be linked to other clubs, including Barcelona.

"As long as someone is in my family, I am with them to the death. I have always been that way and I'm not going to change at nearly 50," said Simeone.

"All the players have to show up and not just Griezmann."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS