And the winners are... Team LKT

Lawyer Lim Kia Tong has vowed to make sweeping changes after becoming the new president of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) yesterday.

He and his team, known as Team LKT, won all the positions on the FAS council in the body's first election. Within hours of the victory, his team held an impromptu meeting to discuss their plans for the ailing sport.

They had earlier promised to reform the FAS, particularly in the areas of governance and transparency.

They were rewarded by the FAS' affiliates with a 30-13 election win over Hougang United chairman Bill Ng and his Game Changers team.

The 64-year-old Lim said: "This is not a victory for Team LKT, today is a victory for Singapore football. The voters have sent out a clear and resounding statement. This will be the foundation for us to build and a mandate for sweeping changes. The road ahead will be even harder and the real work starts now."

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu and Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin both urged the winning side to tighten FAS' governance, with the election coming in the wake of investigations into several football clubs and the national body.

After weeks of campaigning that divided the local football fraternity, Mr Ng promised to back the winning team and called for unity. He said: "In the end, we must be Singapore United."Wang Meng Meng

