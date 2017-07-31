Alves keen on Paris reunion

TANGIERS (Morocco) • Brazil right-back Dani Alves is hopeful superstar Neymar will join him at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after powering his new club to their first title of the season.

The two were team-mates at Barcelona from Neymar's arrival in 2013 until Alves left to join Juventus a year ago.

Having joined PSG, the 34-year-old hopes Neymar will show courage and decide to swell the French club's large Brazilian contingent that includes winger Lucas Moura and centre-backs Thiago Silva and Marquinhos.

"I hope it will happen. I've got nothing to do with his decision, it's a very important decision," said Alves, after scoring in PSG's 2-1 French Super Cup victory over Monaco in Tangiers on Saturday.

"Men have to make these decisions. I hope he'll join us, he's one of my best friends and I always want my friends to be close by.

"I can't interfere in his decision. It's his decision but we'll welcome him with open arms if he comes...

"Decisions are for the courageous. I'm the most courageous. I decided to quit Barca, to quit Juve. I always make my decisions. He has to decide for his maturity and about continuing to improve."

Alves stole the show in front of a capacity 45,000 crowd as PSG won their fifth straight trophy in the traditional Ligue 1 curtain-raiser.

He cancelled out Djibril Sidibe's 30th-minute opener with a free-kick after 51 minutes, and then set up a decisive pass for Adrien Rabiot's 63rd-minute winner.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE