Allardyce open to Everton approach

LONDON • Former England manager Sam Allardyce has admitted that he could come out of retirement if approached by Everton to become their manager.

Toffees legend David Unsworth is the caretaker coach at Goodison Park following Ronald Koeman's sacking last week but has lost his first two matches in charge - the League Cup last-16 game at Chelsea and the Premier League match at Leicester City on Sunday.

Everton remain in the relegation zone after spending about £150 million (S$271 million) in the summer and Allardyce has been linked with the job.

Asked in an interview with beIN Sports if the job at Goodison Park interested him, the 63-year-old replied: "Who knows? I'd have to consider that if that phone call happens. There's no point in speculating at the moment. David Unsworth's in the chair."

But he believes he already knows how Everton can start climbing the table.

"I've been in this position a number of times at the last three clubs I've had," said the former Crystal Palace, Sunderland and West Ham manager, who has never been relegated from the top flight in his managerial career.

"And I would just put the team back to basics, and show them exactly what it takes to get out of this position.

"And, of course, sometimes it's not entertaining, particularly away from home.

"But it's about the commitment, getting the result and how you do it."

He suggested after leaving Palace at the end of last season that he was retiring from management.

A strong candidate for the Everton post is Sean Dyche and according to Sky Sports, the club will make an approach for the Burnley manager by today.

The Englishman's stock continued to rise on Monday, when he celebrated his fifth anniversary at Turf Moor with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

He has been linked with every vacancy that has opened up at Premier League clubs this season including Leicester and Palace. But the 46-year-old showed no signs of the rumour mill affecting him or his team.

"We just keep getting on with it and that is my focus and the team's focus," he said after his side rose to seventh in the table, level on 16 points with Liverpool and just three points behind champions Chelsea and Arsenal.

"We take each game as it comes and we keep that clarity of thought."

THE TIMES, LONDON, REUTERS