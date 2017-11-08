Allardyce coy on Toffees speculation

LONDON • Sam Allardyce has denied meeting Everton's major shareholder Farhad Moshiri to discuss the vacancy at Goodison Park but remains the favourite to replace the sacked Ronald Koeman.

Moshiri wants to decide on a permanent manager before the end of the international break next week and knows it will be difficult to prise Marco Silva from Watford.

It is understood that Allardyce, who left Crystal Palace in May, would bring in former Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare as part of his backroom staff if appointed.

While he has indicated interest, he told talkSPORT that, contrary to reports, he has not met Moshiri yet. "No," he said when asked if he had spoken to Everton's Iranian owner.

If he takes over at Goodison Park, he will inherit a situation that saw Morgan Schneiderlin and Kevin Mirallas omitted from the Everton squad that beat Watford 3-2 after walking off the training pitch.

They could now face disciplinary action, with a senior club official acknowledging that their attitude "could have been better".

The duo were understood to have been training with coach Duncan Ferguson when the former Everton striker took issue with what he thought was their half-hearted approach to the session. Ferguson told the players that if they were not going to train properly, they should go inside, at which point Schneiderlin and Mirallas took off their bibs and headed to the changing rooms before going home.

The episode highlighted part of what caretaker manager David Unsworth has had to contend with during his short time in charge, with some senior players resenting his willingness to turn to youth.

THE TIMES, LONDON