Albirex give back to Yuhua

S-League champions Albirex Niigata vice-chairman Koh Mui Tee (in blue) presenting a cheque of $17,302 to Lim Chock Sing, chairman of Yuhua Community Sports Club, yesterday. It was to honour the fifth memorandum of understanding the Japanese club sign
PHOTO: ALBIREX NIIGATA
S-League champions Albirex Niigata vice-chairman Koh Mui Tee (in blue) presenting a cheque of $17,302 to Lim Chock Sing, chairman of Yuhua Community Sports Club, yesterday.

It was to honour the fifth memorandum of understanding the Japanese club signed with Yuhua CSC in March.

Under the MOU, Albirex promised to donate $1 for every fan who attended their home matches at the Jurong East Stadium during the 2017 S-League season, and to provide coaching support for various sporting activities in Yuhua.

