Albirex coach demands more

SINGAPORE PREMIER LEAGUE

Albirex Niigata 2

Brunei DPMM 0

Two goals in the opening three minutes, three wins in a row and three points clear at the top of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) - there are ample reasons for Albirex Niigata coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga to be cheerful.

Except that he is not. Despite dispatching title challengers Brunei DPMM 2-0 at the Jurong East Stadium yesterday evening, Yoshinaga is demanding more from his players as he seeks to retain the title the club have won for the previous two seasons.

"We scored two quick goals, but I am not happy with the first half. I made some adjustments and we played better in the second half. I told the players that they did not have a good game and they have to improve," the 50-year-old told The Sunday Times.

While the reigning Coach of the Year has raised the bar higher, there are signs that his young Japanese side, who have nine Under-23 and nine U-21 players, are capable of delivering the kind of football he demands.

Within 40 seconds of the start, forward Taku Morinaga's cross from the right was spilled by goalkeeper Haimie Nyaring and Singapore international Adam Swandi swept home the rebound to delight the estimated 2,000 fans.

Two minutes later, Albirex skipper Wataru Murofushi drifted left, ran at the DPMM defence before lashing into the bottom corner with his right foot to double the lead.

The goals were good enough to secure Albirex's third win on the trot since the SPL started. They are top of the nine-team table on a maximum nine points, three clear of second-placed Young Lions.

Yoshinaga can call upon a strong spine in the club's pursuit of a third consecutive championship. Murofushi is a dynamic box-to-box midfielder, Shun Kamagai is a towering 1.9m centre-back who snaps up aerial balls while Shuhei Hoshino is a muscular and powerful striker who is a handful for defenders.

If there are any chinks in their armour, it is that they must learn to convert chances created from brilliant individual skills.

Yoshinaga said: "The players are very young, they need to be more aware of the situation (on the pitch).

"They need to use their brains more and improve more. They cannot be just happy with the three points. They need to look at their individual performances and improve as professionals."

Also calling on his men to buck up is DPMM's coach Rene Weber. The Brazilian said: "You cannot start an important game by dreaming. We have never trained on an artificial field before, but that's not an excuse. It took us 15 minutes to adapt.

"Albirex proved that Japanese football is very strong now. They are very quick to move around the field. I hope my team can continue to improve over the season."

•Other result:

Geylang International 0

Balestier Khalsa 1