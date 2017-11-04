Aguero wants more with 'best City side'

LONDON • Sergio Aguero has won the English Premier League title twice with Manchester City, but the club's record scorer believes this squad is the best he has played with.

"This year I think we are playing very good, but the other years are different because we have a different manager, different players," the Argentinian said.

"This year is new. New players came and we are very good. I think this squad is the best group."

The striker broke Eric Brook's 78-year-old mark when he scored his 178th for the club in the 4-2 win over Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday.

And with 21/2 years left on his contract, he says there is "no limit" to the number of goals he can score for the club.

"I think I'm playing the best football of my career," he said. "I don't know how many more I can score.

"It depends on how many years City play this way and keep trying to score goals, but the most important thing is to win titles."

He surpassed Brook's record in just 246 games. If he continues scoring at his present rate, he will add another 103 goals to his tally before the end of his contract. His strike rate of 0.68 goals per game could even improve, given that the supply lines at City are so rich.

"There's no limit," he said. "For me, every game is important. Obviously, when I score a goal I'm very happy but above all a player is happy if his team wins."

THE TIMES, LONDON

SEE ALSO Instinct and style the main attributes of sublime Aguero