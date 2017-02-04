Aguero to vie for starting spot

LONDON • Sergio Aguero has vowed to stay and fight for his first-team place at Manchester City despite his recent demotion to the bench following the arrival of Gabriel Jesus.

The Argentinian's position as City's first-choice striker has come under threat for the first time in 51/2 years thanks to Jesus' impressive start to life at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola selected Jesus ahead of Aguero for City's match away against West Ham on Wednesday and the 19-year-old rewarded his manager with a goal and an assist in the 4-0 win.

It is understood that Aguero feared for his place in the team at the start of the season when Guardiola ruthlessly axed Joe Hart and loaned him to Torino.

But, despite being relegated to the substitutes' bench this week, it is understood that the 28-year-old is determined to stay at City until the end of his contract in 2020.

When contacted on Thursday, Aguero's agent Hernan Reguera said the Argentinian is content at City.

"Yes, he is very, very happy - he will be there next season," said Reguera.

Asked if the striker had any issue with potentially having to compete for his place with Jesus, Reguera replied: "No problem."

Aguero realises he faces tough competition from the Brazil forward, who signed from Palmeiras in a £27 million (S$47.7 million) deal last month, but Guardiola gave Aguero a flicker of hope when he insisted the two could play together.

The manager hailed his attacking trident of Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane as "the future of the club" but also claimed there could still be a place in the team for Aguero, who has scored 11 league goals this season.

"They can play together," said Guardiola, who brought Aguero on for the final 17 minutes at the London Stadium. "Gabriel can play on the left side. Sergio, for us, remains such an important player for us. We cannot achieve our goals without his contribution."

It is understood that Guardiola held reservations about Jesus' ability to adapt to the Premier League when City struck a deal with Palmeiras for the forward last summer, but the early evidence suggests the Spaniard has signed a gem in the Brazil international.

"We have a fantastic player in him," City midfielder Yaya Toure said. "Sometimes other players can be rough, even dirty, but he is tough. He came a few weeks ago and he tries to make it difficult for defences."

THE TIMES, LONDON, THE GUARDIAN

