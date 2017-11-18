Aguero given all-clear to face Leicester City

LONDON • Pep Guardiola confirmed that Sergio Aguero is in contention to feature for Manchester City in the Premier League today, despite the striker suffering a health scare on international duty.

The 29-year-old was taken to hospital as a precaution after complaining of dizziness as his nation Argentina lost 2-4 to Nigeria in a friendly in the Russian city of Krasnodar on Tuesday.

He returned to Manchester for further tests on Wednesday, with a drop in his blood pressure believed to be the reason that he fell ill.

"He arrived two days ago. He met with the doctor and he's perfect, nothing to be worried about," City manager Guardiola told Sky Sports at his pre-match conference yesterday ahead of their trip to Leicester.

"Yes, definitely (Aguero will be available)."

The Argentinian was in fine form before the international break, with 10 goals in 12 games at club level for a team who have won 16 out of 17 matches in all competitions this season, drawing the other.

City are starting to look unstoppable, having secured a place in the Champions League last 16 with a 4-2 win at Napoli before a 3-1 win over Arsenal sent them eight points clear in the Premier League.

Despite the run of good results, Guardiola added that his team can still improve.

"We can do better," said the Spaniard, who was yesterday named Manager of the Month for the second time in a row. "What I feel is that we still have a lot of things we can do better.

"If you analyse just the result, it's not a discussion but, in terms of playing and knowing what is going to happen in December with the schedule, we have to improve."

For Leicester, fullback Danny Simpson believes that his team's current form and recent home record against City show that they can cause an upset today.

The Foxes are on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions and 12th in the league.

Claude Puel's side have a win and a draw in their last two home league games against City and Simpson said that Leicester can extend that unbeaten run.

"There's no reason why we can't get even a point against them," he added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

LEICESTER V MANCHESTER CITY

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11pm