Barcelona skipper for the day Lionel Messi scoring his side's first goal past Real Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan in their La Liga opener, a 2-0 win at the Nou Camp on Sunday. Last season's runners-up, playing for the first time after the terror attacks in Las Ramblas last week, took to the field in their home strip sporting "Barcelona" instead of the players' names above their shirt numbers, with the hashtag #TotsSomBarcelona (We're all Barcelona) next to the club crest.