AFC hands down US$30k fine to FAM over 'dogs' chants

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's football body was fined US$30,000 (S$40,824) yesterday by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) after the national team's fans chanted "dogs" at supporters from Singapore and Brunei during matches at the SEA Games.

Malaysian supporters chanted "Brunei dogs should just be killed" during their side's 2-1 victory over the Bruneians on Aug 14 at the Kuala Lumpur-hosted tournament, the AFC said.

Two days later, the fans also chanted that Singaporeans were "dogs" as Malaysia beat their Causeway rivals 2-1.

The AFC's disciplinary committee fined the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) US$15,000 for each of the offences.

"Football Association of Malaysia is informed that a repeat violation of this provision will be met with more severe punishment," a statement said.

The FAM was also fined US$7,500 for spectators letting off a sound bomb in or around the 87th minute of the match between Malaysia and Indonesia on Aug 26, and a US$5,000 fine for spectators throwing about 50 water bottles onto the field of play and towards the tunnel after the match between Indonesia and Cambodia on Aug 24.

Malaysia won the silver medal in men's football at the biennial event after losing 0-1 to Thailand in the final.

The hosts enjoyed a successful Games, winning a record 144 golds.

But it has emerged that some performers at the opening and closing ceremonies have yet to be paid while some volunteers have not received their allowances, reported the Malay Mail Online.

"Some have not been paid for technical reasons such as bank account numbers and personal details errors," said Malaysian Organising Committee (Masoc) chief executive officer Zolkples Embong.

He added that the aim would be to "solve all outstanding payments by the end of next month".

One performer, who spoke to the Malaysian Digest on condition of anonymity, said yesterday: "We were treated badly whenever the payment issue was brought up. They owe us about RM1,000 (S$322) each."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BERNAMA