A whole new ball game for the 'ageing' Gerrard

LONDON • Tuesday mornings provide Steven Gerrard with a brief escape from the incessant demands that have opened his eyes to life as a coach and suggest that he is only half-joking when he says he has "aged two years in six months".

A kickabout with staff at Liverpool's academy offers a chance to roll back the years and, for any member of his Under-18 squad in the vicinity, the session represents a rare glimpse of the man in action.

Throughout what has been a steep learning curve since embarking on a new career in the summer, Gerrard has not been tempted to show personal showreels.

"I never bring my playing days up," he says. "I never bring footage up of when I was involved.

"If I want to show them something tactically, then I'll always use Liverpool's first team now or someone else's first team now... Don't get me wrong, if there's something obvious that happened to me - good or bad - and I thought it'd benefit them then I'm not going to hide it from them. But I just don't think it's right to be saying, 'Look what I've done and look what we did'."

The 37-year-old is not interested in flashbacks to the good old days.

Rather than the glory of Istanbul in 2005, he prefers to talk about the hour-long meeting that followed the U-18s' chastening 4-2 pre-season defeat at home by Leicester City. He credits the loss and dressing-room unity for realigning focus - his own and his players' - and fuelling an unbeaten run that has put Liverpool top of the U-18 Premier League North table.

Once Gerrard decided on this route - he turned down the chance to be an assistant manager in the Premier League and the second-tier Championship, while third-tier League One side MK Dons wanted him to be their manager - he realised it was all or nothing.

His return to his boyhood club was no sop to the superstar whereby two days on, three off, turn up, give a team talk and disappear again would suffice.

Instead, he took Jurgen Klopp's advice that he would benefit from feeling the pressures of shaping the fortunes of his own team, rather than a prolonged period shadowing the Liverpool manager.

"I'm definitely feeling it. I've aged about two years in six months," he says with a smile. "He said to me, 'I only want you to shadow for a short period because you need to have a couple of years making mistakes, picking your own team, you need to decide tactics, you need to find your philosophy, you need to deal with problems, you need to try to help individuals, you need to feel setbacks and then after a couple of years, you'll know if this gig is for you.'

"In the last five months, I'm feeling all the highs and lows, and experiencing the daily stuff that managers deal with.

"A lot of it has (opened my eyes). The hours you have to put in - as a player I could switch off when the game was done. That is very difficult as a coach. I have learnt loads."

The knowledge and experience he passes on at the club's academy in Kirkby is all with a view to creating a winning mentality.

How that is infused in the modern game is a balancing act. His refusal to take a backward step underpinned his skills, but the dressing-room commandments he would, at times, bluntly lay down at senior level and his self-critical eye, are harder to apply among teenagers.

"I have to hide my emotions at times in front of the players," he says. "But I don't want my emotional side to go missing either.

"I think that's part of the reason why I became a leader in a team as a captain. I think that's part of my strength as a coach."

Gerrard has his own hopes too. The long-term dream remains to manage his boyhood club at first-team level, but he knows that cannot be scripted.

"I know I'm not going to be Under-18 coach for years," he says.

"I want to finish this season and then I will sit down with the people and see what is next for me.

"In an ideal world, everyone knows what I want but, right now, it's not worth thinking about that."

THE TIMES, LONDON