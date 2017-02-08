A debut to remember

It was his first official match for Home United's S-League team, and Amiruldin Asyraf made a solid first impression last night.

The 20-year-old striker, who was the Prime League's second top scorer last season with 11 goals, enjoyed an unforgettable debut with the Protectors' first team.

Coming on as a substitute in the 15th minute for Christopher Van Huizen after the winger went down with a twisted left ankle, he scored Home's third goal in the 82nd minute.

He helped his team wrap up a 3-0 victory over Phnom Penh Crown in their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup second leg play-off at Jalan Besar.

With a 7-3 win on aggregate, Home advanced to the group stage of the continental competition for the eighth time. They will be making their first appearance since 2014.

Amiruldin was not the only new player who impressed yesterday. Adam Swandi, 21, and Croatian import Stipe Plazibat, who scored 15 league goals for Hougang United last season, also scored for the hosts in the 14th and 71st minutes respectively.

Amiruldin said he was thankful to the team and coach Aidil Sharin for placing their faith in him by handing him his debut.

The national Under-21 player, who is hoping to make it to this year's SEA Games squad, said: "I feel really proud to score, especially since I have just been promoted to the team. I have been waiting for my first chance to play because I wanted to show that I can compete and it's not impossible to do well in the S-League too."

After yesterday's performance, Aidil was full of praise for youngsters like Swandi and Amiruldin.

Aidil said: "This is the reason why I dare to bring them into the team and give them the chance to play ahead of even some of the more experienced players, because we know that they have the potential to perform.

"They show courage and good attitude on the pitch, and they never give up."

Home join Tampines Rovers as the only two S-League teams to feature in the AFC Cup competition. And the Protectors are in a good position to advance out of the group stage, as they are grouped with only two other teams, Yadanarbon of Myanmar and Than Quang Ninh of Vietnam.

Tampines are grouped with three teams: Felda United of Malaysia, Hanoi of Vietnam and Ceres of the Philippines.