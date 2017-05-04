10-man Tampines bow out of AFC Cup after 2-4 loss to Ceres

Tampines Rovers midfielder Yasir Hanapi attempts a shot against Ceres Negros in their final AFC Cup Group G match last night at Jalan Besar Stadium. Despite his goals in the 24th and 60th minutes, the hosts, who were reduced to 10 men when Shakir Hamzah was sent off in the 27th minute, lost 2-4 to the Filipino side. The loss ended the Stags' AFC Cup campaign. They finished third in the group, with six points from as many games. Ceres and Hanoi FC both had 11 points and progressed to the knockout stages.